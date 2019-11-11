Judith (Judy) Owens

ROSEBORO — Judith (Judy) Owens, 70, of 336 Dowdy Road, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Born in 1949 of the late Quentin and Mildred Garner Burchett, Judy was a homemaker, In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a sister Garnet Handshoe, brothers, Larry Burchett and Douglas Burchett.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Lucas Cemetery in Roseboro.

Judy is survived by: husband: Richard Kenneth Owens of the home; sons, Edgar (Bridget) Romney of Autryville, NC and Kenneth Wayne (Jennie) Owens of Autryville, NC;, daughter, Christy Owens of Roseboro, NC; sisters, Linda (Ted) Dura of Florissant, Colo., Sylvia (Bill) Brite of Casper, Wyo., Karen McCarville of Bar Nunn, Wyo., twin sister Kathy (Arthur) Rayburn of Vanceburg, Ky., Nancy (Dan Napier) Young of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Bonnie (Todd Lessing) Lacy of Springhill, Fla.; brother, Gregory (Kate) Burchett of Centerville, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Service by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.