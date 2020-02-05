Julia Dunlap Utley

CLINTON —Mrs. Julia Dunlap Utley, 76, of 407 Sunset Avenue, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Funeral Services will be held Friday afternoon, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on August 23, 1943 in Sampson County, Julia was the daughter of the late Bryant Overton and Virginia Crumpler Dunlap. She was the lifelong sweetheart and widow to Mr. William "Floyd" Utley. She was a data processing employee with NC State University and a member of First Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her children and grandchildren, her church family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her, because to know her, was to love her.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her daughters: Kelley Utley Whittington and husband, Glenn of Clayton, Susan Utley Temple and husband, Scott of Raleigh; her son, William Jason Utley of the home; two brothers, Bryant "Bo" Dunlap of Roxboro and Bill Dunlap and wife, Joanna, whom she adored; special nieces and special nephew, Karen Moss, Craige Dunlap and Tracie Edens. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, whom she adored: Nathan, Paul, Hunter and Crosby Whittington; Kennedy, Mayleigh and Scout Temple and Dalyn Murphy.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, from 6-8 p.m., at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; and other times at her home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 408 College St. Clinton. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Utley Family.