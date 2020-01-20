Julia Faircloth Cashwell

Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Obituary
Julia Cashwell

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Julia Faircloth Cashwell, 66, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Evergreen Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Davis and the Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:50 p.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Cashwell was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of George and Nellie Elizabeth Autry Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Agnes Horne and Judy Bolton and one brother, Ruffin Faircloth. She was a transfer coordinator for the N.C. Dept. of Corrections.

She is survived by her husband, Dannie R. Cashwell of the home; two daughters, Victoria Melissa Cashwell, Danielle Cashwell Daw and husband, Lynwood, all of Autryville; one grandson, Lucas Earl Daw; four sisters, Nan Sports and Bonnie Maxwell, both of Hope Mills, Joyce Horne of Autryville and Faye Faircloth of Shallotte; one brother, Hicks Faircloth and wife, Mylinda of Clinton.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
