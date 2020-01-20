Julia Cashwell

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Julia Faircloth Cashwell, 66, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Evergreen Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Davis and the Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:50 p.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Cashwell was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of George and Nellie Elizabeth Autry Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Agnes Horne and Judy Bolton and one brother, Ruffin Faircloth. She was a transfer coordinator for the N.C. Dept. of Corrections.

She is survived by her husband, Dannie R. Cashwell of the home; two daughters, Victoria Melissa Cashwell, Danielle Cashwell Daw and husband, Lynwood, all of Autryville; one grandson, Lucas Earl Daw; four sisters, Nan Sports and Bonnie Maxwell, both of Hope Mills, Joyce Horne of Autryville and Faye Faircloth of Shallotte; one brother, Hicks Faircloth and wife, Mylinda of Clinton.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.