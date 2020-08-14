1/1
Katharine Elizabeth Wallace
WALLACE — Miss Katharine Elizabeth Wallace, known as Katie to all, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center following a motor vehicle accident occurring the day before. She was 29.

Katie was a graduate of University of Mount Olive where she earned a bachelor's degree in history. She was a member of Calypso Presbyterian Church and was all about things that sparkled, was glittery and shiny, and loved all things pink. Katie loved New York City and dreamed of making it to Broadway one day.

Katie's life will be remembered on Saturday, August 15, at 3 p.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive, followed by a time of visitation. Officiating will be the Rev. Nick Nielsen. Memorial gifts may be made to a "Go Fund Me" page for the benefit of Music Major Students at University of Mount Olive, or to Calypso Presbyterian Church.

Katie is survived by her mother and stepfather, Cynthia Pigford Reynolds and Mike Reynolds of Calypso; her father and stepmother, Gerry and Pamela Wallace of Lexington, S.C.; her maternal grandmother, Mavis Pigford of Warsaw, with whom Katie made her home; a brother, Brandon Gray Wallace and wife, Jacqui, of Garner; a sister, Lauren Wallace Albertson and husband, Mike, of Calypso; and a special nephew, Andrew Douglas Albertson of Calypso.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Douglas Pigford; and her paternal grandparents, Elmo Gray Wallace and Hazel Williams Wallace.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME
1005 N. Church St.
Mount Olive, NC 28365-1318
(919) 658-2303
