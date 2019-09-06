Kathy Patterson

CLARKTON — Kathy Belinda Long Patterson, 65, of 10670 S WR Latham Rd, formerly of Clinton, passed away Monday Sept. 2, 2019 at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Harmony Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dianna Hales officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral at Harmony Baptist Church and at other times at her home.

Kathy, born in 1953 in Bladen County, was the daughter of the late Ernest Dewey Long and Isabell Maggie Callihan Long. She was a mechanic in the textile industry and attended Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; husband Charles Henry Patterson; daughter, Belinda Susanne Hall; grandson, Devon Andrew Richardson; siblings, Robert Wade Long, Mabel Harris, Nancy Biastrow, and Gladine Britt; niece, Susan Joy Luna; and step-sons, Charles (Kevin) Patterson.

Survivors include; sons, Billy Shane Richardson and fiancé Melissa Lionetti and Dylan Richardson; grandchildren, Adam Hall, Anthoney Hall, Aren Hall, Austin Landreth, Jordan Lionetti and Daniel Richardson; sister, Virginia Hainsey and Jane Skinner; brother, Ernest Ray Long; niece, Tina Hainsey; and other nieces, nephews and friends.

