Katie McLamb West, 92, of 2694 Roanoke Road, Clinton passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Benson with her family by her side.

Katie McLamb West was born on Jan. 8, 1928 to the late Norman Nathan and Katie Ola McLamb in Sampson County. She was a devoted wife, homemaker, and loving mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. She had a passion for cooking and gardening and especially enjoyed fellowship with family and friends.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Hopewell United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gregg Presnal officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. West is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Marion Franklin West; parents, Norman Nathan and Katie Ola McLamb; sons, Curtis Wayne West and Jerry Franklin West; sister, Hildreth Jackson; brothers, Gaston Charles McLamb and Nathan Bennett McLamb.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy W. McLamb (Danny) of Newton Grove; sons, Charles N. West (Linda) of Sumter, S.C., Richard G. West (Cynthia) of Clinton; daughter-in law, Jenny West of Chesapeake, Va.; eight grandchildren, Tara Lucas (Niles); Jeremiah West (Whitney); Angela West; James West, Sarah Ellis (Adam), Matthew West, Joseph West (Lauren), and Miranda West; nine great-grandchildren, Caleb Lucas, Taylor Lucas, Alex West, Amber West, Mason Ellis, Avril West, Analiza West, Barrett West, and Zannah Hairr. Left to cherish her memory are several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer special thanks to her caregivers, Jane Westbrook, Addie Carr, Liberty Home Health & Hospice, Liberty Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and Rex Heart Failure Clinic.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at West & Dunn Funeral Home in Newton Grove.

Flowers are welcome; however, memorials may be made to: Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4641 Church Road

Newton Grove, NC 28366, Attention: Memorial Gifts