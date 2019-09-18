Katie Moore

CLINTON — Katie Moore, 71, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.

Home-going services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Moses Chapel Church, 165 David Bright Road, Faison. Burial will follow in the Cobb Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation and also one hour prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.