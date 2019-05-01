Kay Fowler Naylor

HARRELLS — Mrs. Kay Fowler Naylor, 64, of 940 Mirie Naylor Road, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Wells Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Mrs. Kay was born on May 17, 1954 in Sampson County to the late Robert and Roberta Boone Fowler. She was a retired assistant manager of Eastern Carolina Regional Housing Authority and a member of Wells Chapel Baptist Church. She had a passion for hummingbirds and loved her family with all her heart.

She leaves behind a son, Jason Naylor of Harrells; a grandson, Noah Naylor; a granddaughter, Breionna Naylor; half-sister, Robin Barcomb; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was as preceded by her grandmother, Pearl Boone and her husband, Relma "Puddin" Naylor.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; and other times at her home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Naylor family.