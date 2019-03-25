CAPPS
Keith Capps, 68, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
QUINN
Kerry Quinn, 63, of 56 Oakland Drive, Sanford, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
HERRERA
Ronaldo Alvarado Herrera, 35, of 112 S. Hill St., Faison, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Vidant-Duplin General Hospital. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
AVERY
Gloria Harper "Faye" Avery, 73, of Warsaw, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc.
BROCK
Judy Brown Carr Brock, 71, of Holden Beach, formerly of Rose Hill, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc.
GRICE
Ralph H. Grice, 88, of 1705 Ashburton St., Baltimore, Md., formerly of Clinton, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at home. Worley Funeral Home, Inc.