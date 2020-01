Kendric Johnson

MAGNOLIA — Mr. Kendric E. Johnson, 19, of 758 Peg Leg Road, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Clinton.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, with the Rev. Donte Murphy officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.