NEWTON GROVE — Kenneth Edward Warren of Newton Grove, passed away March 11, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1947.

Kenneth was the son of the late Joe Britt Warren Sr., and Annie Lee Britt Warren of Newton Grove. Surviving are two brothers, Joe Britt Warren Jr., of Newton Grove, David Earl Warren of Montgomery, Ala.; one sister, Willie Lee Warren Schmidt of Midlothian, Va., and her husband, Donald K. Schmidt. Also surviving are five nieces and nephews, Britt Warren (Megan), Brandy Russell (Phil), Regan Warren (Stephanie), Tyler Schmidt (Elizabeth) and LeeAnn Robbins (Brandon); and nine grand nieces and nephews.

Kenneth earned a bachelor's degree from N.C. State University in 1971. He was a Pesticide Inspector for the N.C. Department of Agriculture for 31 years. After retirement in 2002, he assumed management of his father's business, Circle Appliance Company, serving the community in this capacity for 18 years. He was an active member of Newton Grove United Methodist Church and served many years as a volunteer fireman with the Newton Grove Fire Department.

The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Newton Grove United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at West Dunn Funeral Home in Newton Grove on Sunday, March 15, and at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Newton Grove.