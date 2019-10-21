Kenneth Ervin Oakes

Kenneth Ervin Oakes, originally from Linden, age 72, earned his angel wings on Sat. Oct. 19, 2019 at The Magnolia Assisted Living in Clinton.

He was born November 12, 1946 in Craven County, the son of the late Benton W. Oaks, Sr and Thelma Taylor Oakes. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Benton W. Oafks, Jr. and Edward Keith Oakes; and his first wife, Marie Oakes.

Kenneth leaves behind; his daughter, Tanya Oakes Foalima of Fayetteville; his son, Joshua Kenneth Oakes (Samantha) of Lillington; his step-daughters, Kathy Lee Brown and Laurie Jean Pfeffer from Angier; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three brothers, Fletcher Reid Oakes ( Kathy) of Wade, Joseph Donald Oakes (Pam) of Faison and David Earl Oakes (JiWone) of Enterprise, Alabama.; four sisters, Ellen Oakes Bill of Fayetteville, Mary Oakes Mehl of Hutchinson, Kansas, Peggy Oakes Carter (Mitchell) of Clinton and Carol Oakes Rouse (Bobby) of Faison; and his second wife, Bernice Smith (Jeffrey).

Kenneth worked as a heavy equipment operator and loved working with the equipment so much he dug his own pond on land he loved. He never met a stranger, made friends easily, and was a loyal friend to so many. Being in his company would leave you happy and smiling. His departure from his earthly life leaves a big hole in our hearts and in our family circle. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends at a Memorial Service beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday Nov. 1, at the home of his brother, Joseph Oakes, 503 Winnifred St, Faison.