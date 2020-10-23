Kenneth "Kenny" Harrell

CLINTON — Kenneth "Kenny" Larry Harrell, 57, of 100 Fulton St., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at his home.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Raiford Carter, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Clinton City Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., at the church just before the funeral service and at other times at the home of his father, Larry Harrell, at 1943 Ozzie Road, Clinton.

Kenny, born in Sampson County in 1963, was the son of Larry Harrell and the late Judy McCullen Harrell. He was the shop manager for Smith Tire Sales, Inc.

Survivors include; father, Larry Harrell; siblings, Lisa Harrell, Julie Smith and husband Darrell, Greg Harrell and wife Patricia and Deanna Barefoot and husband Tracey; nieces and nephews, Heather Hope Pope (Kaleb), Carmen Hering, Zach Worley, Jenna Worley, Aaron Smith, Chance Barefoot, Anna Harrell, Jon Shelton Barefoot and Ella Barefoot.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Jones, P.O. Box 35, Turkey, NC 28393.