1/1
Kenneth Larry "Kenny" Harrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth "Kenny" Harrell

CLINTON — Kenneth "Kenny" Larry Harrell, 57, of 100 Fulton St., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at his home.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Raiford Carter, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Clinton City Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., at the church just before the funeral service and at other times at the home of his father, Larry Harrell, at 1943 Ozzie Road, Clinton.

Kenny, born in Sampson County in 1963, was the son of Larry Harrell and the late Judy McCullen Harrell. He was the shop manager for Smith Tire Sales, Inc.

Survivors include; father, Larry Harrell; siblings, Lisa Harrell, Julie Smith and husband Darrell, Greg Harrell and wife Patricia and Deanna Barefoot and husband Tracey; nieces and nephews, Heather Hope Pope (Kaleb), Carmen Hering, Zach Worley, Jenna Worley, Aaron Smith, Chance Barefoot, Anna Harrell, Jon Shelton Barefoot and Ella Barefoot.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Jones, P.O. Box 35, Turkey, NC 28393.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved