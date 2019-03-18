Kenneth Ray Barefoot

AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Kenneth Ray Barefoot, 75, of Autryville, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Eastover Gardens.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, with the Rev. Dr. James Dees Jr. officiating. Inurnment will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Spring Lake.

Kenneth was born April 14, 1943 in Sampson County to the late Lynden and Viola McLamb Barefoot. He worked as a Lab Technician with Sampson Regional Medical Center. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Matthews Barefoot; three daughters, Daphne Duxbury (Scott) of Florida, Melissa Barefoot of Florida and Rayven Brown of Fayetteville; one granddaughter, Morgan Duxbury; three step-children, Pamela Nunnery of Vass, John Williams of Connecticut and Dennis Williams of Dunn; one brother, Dean Barefoot (Linda) of Florida; and one sister, Sandy Brown of Florida.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

Butler Funeral Home of Stedman is serving the family.