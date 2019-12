CLINTON — Mr. Kenneth Ray Boomer, 53, of 426 McKoy St., passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at home.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28 at First Baptist Church, Turkey with the Rev. Bobby Lamb officiating.

The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com