Kenneth Ray Simmons

CLINTON — Kenneth Ray Simmons, 47, of 4671 Bass Lake Road, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. John Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home of his mother, Judy Simmons, at 4641 Bass Lake Road, Clinton, N.C.

Kenneth, born in 1972 in Sampson County, was the son of Judy Hobbs Simmons and the late Donald Ray Simmons. He was a farmer and a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: wife, Holly Ray Simmons; sons, Dylan Ray Simmons, Alston Ray Burgess and Ryan Adam Burgess; mother, Judy Simmons; sister, Donna Simmons Boone and husband Mike; niece, Dawn Daughtry and husband Derek; and two great nieces, Belle and Alley Ray.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1481 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.