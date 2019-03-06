Kenneth "Duke" Bass

CLINTON — Mr. Kenneth Wayne "Duke" Bass, 49, of 259 Pickle Shed Lane, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, in the Chapel of Royal-Hall Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan and the Rev. Ken Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on Oct. 25, 1969 in Sampson County, Duke is the son of Edna Williams Bass and the late Jimmy Bass. He was a professional painter the majority of his life and also enjoyed freshwater fishing with his brothers. He was a hard-working man with a heart of gold, and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Edna Bass of Clinton; brothers: Jimmy Lee Bass and Nathan William Bass, both of Clinton; sister, Nicole Bass Brooks and husband, Billy of Salemburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m., at the funeral home; and other times at his mother's home, located at 82 Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Bass family.