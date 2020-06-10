Kenneth Wayne Hall
Kenneth Wayne Hall

ROSEBORO — Mr. Kenneth Wayne Hall, 41 of Roseboro passed away on April 4, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

He is survived by his father and mother, Kenneth Lee Hall and Gail Hall; two sons, Dillion Hall and Cayden Hall; sister, Bobbie Hall; uncle, James Williamson and two nephews, Brandon Pope and Andrew Hall.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
