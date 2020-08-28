1/
Kenneth "KD" Wise
Kenneth "KD" Wise

TURKEY — Kenneth "KD" Wise, 80, of Waycross Road died Friday Aug. 21, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. at New Freedom FWB Church, 3055 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey NC with Pastor Travis Bennett, officiating.

Ken leaves to cherish his memories: His wife of 30 years: Patsy Wise, sister in law: Betty Wise, brother: Morris Hall and wife Jo of Clinton, step children: Judy and husband Jerry Stone of Texas, Ruth Rusty Hitzman of Salemburg, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-0061
