Kenneth "KD" Wise

TURKEY — Kenneth "KD" Wise, 80, of Waycross Road died Friday Aug. 21, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. at New Freedom FWB Church, 3055 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey NC with Pastor Travis Bennett, officiating.

Ken leaves to cherish his memories: His wife of 30 years: Patsy Wise, sister in law: Betty Wise, brother: Morris Hall and wife Jo of Clinton, step children: Judy and husband Jerry Stone of Texas, Ruth Rusty Hitzman of Salemburg, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

