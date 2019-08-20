Kevin S. Sutton

Kevin S. Sutton 34, of Julius Sutton Hwy., passed away at his residence Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

His funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, in the chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, beginning at 11 a.m. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at his residence. Kevin will be laid to rest in Wayne Memorial Park, Dudley, following the funeral service. Officiating will be Rev. Glenn McCullen and Michael Odom.

Kevin leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Joe Clint & Marie H. Sutton of the home; sister, Ann Marie Johnson and fiance' Mike Maher of Mount Olive; nieces, Stacy Aman, Harmony Edwards and Karizma Walker of Mount Olive; nephew, Gregory Johnson of Mount Olive; three great nieces; four great nephews and his beloved fur baby, Halle Sutton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ellis B. and Mary Cox Sutton and Doris R. Hair.

