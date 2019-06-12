Kimberly Weathington

ROSEBORO — Kimberly Starr Strickland Weathington went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by family.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Helen Strickland; her sister Kay Marsh; and her mother-in-law, Norma Weathington.

Kim is survived by her husband and childhood sweetheart of 45 years, Scott. She is also survived by her son, Jason Weathington and his wife Reva; twin daughters, Morgan Bullard and Brooke Shoffner and their husbands: Lance Bullard and Gabe Shoffner. Her delight was her two grandchildren, Thea Shoffner and Wyatt Bullard and she was very excited to meet her new grandson, who's on the way.

She is also survived by her siblings, Deborah Bunce and husband Maxton of Stedman, Craig Strickland and wife Huntsie of Dunn, Jimmy Strickland and wife Sara of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jean Knox of Fort Mill, S.C., and Joanne Blake of Fort Mill, S.C., along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her father-in-law, Billie Weathington.

Kim lived a life to serve. Whether at her church, Beaver Dam Baptist, where she sat as the BYW president for many years, on numerous other committees, children's groups, and a love for decorating the church or serving in her home making sure her family was always taken care of.

Unknowingly, she lived her life as a true Proverbs 31 woman. She made others her priority. She always said we were to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Kim had a love for life and walked with humility and grace. Her inner beauty was matched by her outer beauty. She loved working in her yard, always planting beautiful flowers, and cooking big meals for her family.

A funeral service and burial will be held at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, Saturday, June 15, at 3 p.m.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.