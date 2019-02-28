CHAPEL HILL — Lacy Eugene Reaves Jr., 50, of Chapel Hill, peaceably slept into eternal rest at UNC Hospitals on Feb. 23, 2019.

He was born Dec. 7, 1968 in Chapel Hill. He was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School and also attended Durham Technical Community College.

Lacy was predeceased by his parents Lacy E. Reaves Sr. and Carolyn E. Reaves; maternal grandparents, Isaiah Jackson and Dudley Jackson; paternal grandparents, Thomas Stone and Rosa Belle Reaves Stone (Legal Guardians); and a sister Jilandra Monique Reaves.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Brianna Michelle Reaves of Clinton; his parent, Ada Blondeen Borders Reaves of the home; a sister, Sonja Brown of Durham; three brothers, Tommy Neville and Richard Weaver of Chapel Hill; Albert Lackey (Kim) of Charlotte; and best friends Cory Jones of Durham and Damon Staley of Clayton. Lacy is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at White Rock Holy Church in Chapel Hill.