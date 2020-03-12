CLINTON — Mrs. Lakachia G. Hicks Faison, 49, of 391 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Andrews Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Underwood officaiting. Burial in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

A Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, with family present from 5 to 6 p.m., atWorley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

