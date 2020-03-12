Lakachia G. Hicks Faison (1971 - 2020)
Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC 28328
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Andrews Chapel Baptist Church
Obituary
CLINTON — Mrs. Lakachia G. Hicks Faison, 49, of 391 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Andrews Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Underwood officaiting. Burial in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

A Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, with family present from 5 to 6 p.m., atWorley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
