Ms. Lakawsak Vekine Dixon, 30, affectionately known as "Piggy" passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

A Home Going service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Running Branch Disciples Church, 354 Running Branch Road in Clinton, with Pastor Elder Thomas Raynor and the Rev. Doc Louie Boykin, officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, My'asia, Robert (Jr), and Aniya; brothers, DeVonte (Skeeter), Henry (Cadedra), Jalen, Marquise, Lyndell, James, and Damion; one sister, Ashley Dixon; her parents, Henry and Reta Hobbs; grandmothers, Shirley Dixon and Retha Hobbs, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special friends, Joy, Vallice, and Kurtis.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.