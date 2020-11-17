Lalister Bernard (L.B.) Bryant, Jr.

ROSEBORO— Mr. Lalister Bernard (L.B.) Bryant, Jr., 82, of 3815 Butler Island Bridge Road, Roseboro, NC passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 15, 2020 while surrounded by his family.

He was a native and long-time resident of Cumberland County and was a loving and devoted husband and father. He attended NC State University and was the owner and operator of Imperial Exterminators for 50 years, and was a lifetime member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lalister Bernard Bryant and Mollie Parrish Bryant and sister, Maurine Gardner. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruby Bryant of the home; son, Lalister Bernard Bryant, III; six sisters: Mary Bryant, Joan Gardner, Marie Backer, Sybil Brown, Dot Vinson and Polly Bryant; several in-laws, nieces and nephews; and his very special great niece, Jennifer Johnson, who could always put a smile on his face.

The family would like to extend a special appreciation to Tommy Norris, his brother in law and caregiver; Christopher Canady long time close family friend and Mr. and Mrs. Slawomir Jozefowicz and family for the hours of dedication and care that each one provided.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverends Tim McQueen and Ray Backer officiating. There will be a walk through visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.