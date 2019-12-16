Larry Ervin Jackson

CLINTON — Mr. Larry Ervin Jackson, 68, of 302-C Sampson St., passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Freedom Baptist Church, Salemburg, N.C., with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. His remains will be spread by the family in a private service at a later time. The family will receive friends prior to the memorial service from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. The family will also receive friends at the Jackson homeplace and home of his daughter Carol Raines, 1942 Penny Tew Mill Road, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.

Mr. Jackson was born June 26, 1951, in Sampson County to Esteen P. Jackson and the late Ervin Welbert "Bill" Jackson. He was preceded in death by his father and brother-in-law, Larry Bell. Mr. Jackson was a charter member of Freedom Baptist Church and a member of the Jaycees of Spivey's Corner, serving as a past president.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his mother of Falcon; two daughters, Carol Raines and husband Paul and Ava Leigh Boyette and husband James, both of Roseboro; one son, Martin Jackson of Clinton; wife, Vickie R. Jackson of Clinton; five grandchildren, Kayla and Harrison Raines of Roseboro, Lee Naylor and Anna Gail Boyette of Roseboro, and Lilly Cannady of Clinton; two step-grandchildren, Caleb and Aaliyah Naylor of Fuquay-Varina; a sister, Carrie Bell of Roseboro; a foster brother, Ronnie Hedgepeth and wife Pam of Salemburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations for the youth fund at Freedom Baptist Church, 2099 Tyndall Bridge Mill Road, Salemburg, N.C. 28385.

