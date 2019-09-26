Larry Mathis

Mt OLIVE — Mr. Larry Mathis, 65, of 228 Smith Chapel Road, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday at Genesis Healthcare of Mt. Olive.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Lisbon Street Baptist Church, Clinton, with the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin officiating. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton, NC.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
