Lattice Boykin McKoy was born March 22, 1926, in Rose Hill, to the late Rev. Mr L.B. Boykin and Mary Alice Herring.

She peacefully transitioned to the Kingdom on Friday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Wallace.

Always believing that education was the gateway to success, Lattice went on to receive her Registered Nurse (RN) certification from the Community Hospital, Wilmington, in 1948 and her Bachelors, Masters, and PhD in Philosophy/Human Development from the University of Maryland College Park.

Lattice practiced nursing at Meharry Medical College, Howard University, Seton Psychiatric and Crownsville Mental Health Centers in Maryland.

Lattice married Romay McKoy of whom she remained happily married until his death in 2009. Of this union were three girls, Julie (deceased), Gina, and Tammy as if they were her own.

Lattice leaves to mourn many relatives and friends including, Mary Brown, her childhood friend and classmate; cousins, Ida Parker, Donald Boykin; and a host of nieces and nephews, especially Benny Herring and Bobby Ray Butler, Linda Spearman, Elaine Spearman, Wesley Kelvin McGregor, Tanya McGregor, Kimberly McGregor Brooks (David), Ashley McGregor, Cameron Brooks, and Lauryn Brooks.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Rose Hill, with the Rev. Sandra C. Spell officiating.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, Inc., Garland.

Masks and social distancing are required at the services.