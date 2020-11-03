Lawrence "Dog" Melton Brown, Jr.

CLINTON — Mr. Lawrence "Dog" Melton Brown, Jr., 66, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A memorial service will held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman with the Reverend Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. The family request that all attending the service, please wear a mask.

Mr. Brown was a native of Sampson County, the son of Lawrence Melton Brown, Sr. and Ann McDonald Brown. He is preceded in death by his parents. He was retired as area manager at Goodyear Tire Company. He attended Pembroke University and was a member of the TKE Fraternity. He was a bass player and lead singer for the band, Spirits of Emotion and also played in the band, Howl.

He is survived by his wife, Debra M. Brown; son, Jeremy Foster; daughter, Jessica S. Mahe and husband Adrian T. Mahe; seven grandchildren, Haven M. Brown, Berlin Rice, Jeremiah B. Mahe, Kafoa W. Mahe, Gage Foster and Savannah Foster; two sisters, Suzanne York and Beth Godwin, and two brothers, Duncan Brown and Scott Brown.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.