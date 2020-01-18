Lawrence Travis Tyndall

CLINTON — Lawrence Travis Tyndall, 58, of 180 Southwood Drive died Sunday Jan. 12, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

Lawrence was born in 1961 in Sampson County to the late Lawrence B. Tyndall and Edna Avery Powell.

Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 19 at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel 1246 Hobbton Hwy by Rev. Ricky Dawson officiating.

Lawrence leaves to cherish his memories; brothers, Ricky Tyndall of Clinton, Jerry Tyndall of Nebraska; sister, Sherry Tyndall Eckhart of Nebraska; aunts, Jo Ann Owens and husband John of Clinton, Iris Tyndall Kennedy also of Clinton; two special cousins, Brooke Owens of Clinton and Terry Avery of Clinton; uncle, Bobby Avery and wife Betty of Clinton.

