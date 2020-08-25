1/
Lee Marie (Eakes) Hobbs
Lee Marie Eakes Hobbs

WILMINGTON— Mrs. Lee Marie Eakes Hobbs, 75, of Wilmington passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Roseboro Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Herring officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Thursday prior to the graveside service.

Mrs. Hobbs was a native of Durham County, the daughter of the late Odis Lee Eakes and Evelyn Marie Tunstall Eakes.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil W. Hobbs, Jr. of the home; two daughters, Lisa Hobbs and Wendy Hobbs both of Wilmington; one son, Paul Hobbs of Wilmington; one brother, Odis Eakes and wife, Grace of Apex; two grandchildren, Dominick Romano and Kayla Romano.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
01:00 PM
AUG
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Roseboro Cemetery
