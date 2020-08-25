Lee Marie Eakes Hobbs

WILMINGTON— Mrs. Lee Marie Eakes Hobbs, 75, of Wilmington passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Roseboro Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Herring officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Thursday prior to the graveside service.

Mrs. Hobbs was a native of Durham County, the daughter of the late Odis Lee Eakes and Evelyn Marie Tunstall Eakes.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil W. Hobbs, Jr. of the home; two daughters, Lisa Hobbs and Wendy Hobbs both of Wilmington; one son, Paul Hobbs of Wilmington; one brother, Odis Eakes and wife, Grace of Apex; two grandchildren, Dominick Romano and Kayla Romano.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, NC.