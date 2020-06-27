Lee Roy "Boogie" Carter
Lee "Boogie" Roy Carter

ROSEBORO— Lee "Boogie" Roy Carter, 72 passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. He was born February 4,1948 in Sampson County, North Carolina.

Mr. Carter was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late George Wentworth and Naomi Mae Maness Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Shirley Annette; Ola Mae Autry; Thelma Evelyn Benton and Doris Laverne Carter; one brother, Billy Ray Carter.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly Carter of the home, one daughter, Michelle Willard and husband Scott of Yorktown, VA; two sisters, Elsie Marie Lucas; Mary Francis Williams and husband Edward all of Roseboro; two brothers, George "Junior" Carter, Jr. and wife Shirley of Roseboro; Wilbert Lee Carter and wife Bonnie of Hampton, VA; two grandchildren, Matthew Tyler Willard, and Nicholas Alexander Willard and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 29, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Christy Christianson officiating. Burial will follow at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, at Butler Funeral Home at Roseboro from 6 to 8 p.m.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
