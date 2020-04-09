SALEMBURG — Mr. Leevon Hairr, 85, of Salemburg passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11 at Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kelvin Blackman officiating.

Mr. Hairr was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late Ralfton and Della Jane Holland Hairr. He was a carpenter and builder for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Magdalene Hairr of the home; son, Kenneth Hairr and wife, Judy of Stedman; daughter, Melissa Baker of Angier; three grandchildren, Evan Hairr and fiancee, Alexa, Allison Baker and Erin Naylor and husband, Joe; great granddaughter, Madilynn Naylor and a sister, Jean Knowles of Roseboro.

In light of the recent government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Friday, April 10 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mr. Hairr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 740 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg, NC 28385.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.