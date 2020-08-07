Leigh Anne Massey Snead

GARNER— Leigh Anne Massey Snead, 47, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020 at Transitions Hospice in Raleigh, after a courageous battle with her illness.

Born on February 18, 1973 to Freeman Massey and Ida Faulkner Cowan, she was a delightful child who was full of energy and a smile that would light up any room. She was the apple of her daddy's eye, and her mom's best friend throughout her life. After high school, she graduated from UNC-Wilmington and pursued a career with the Department of Revenue as an Enforcement Officer. She also enjoyed marveling at old homes, decorating for family and friends, and even dabbled in real estate. In recent years, Leigh Anne found joy in cooking dinner for her loved ones and friends. Leigh Anne loved to travel and always had her bag packed at a moment's notice. She absolutely loved the beach and used it as her "get-away" any chance she could. Leigh Anne left all of us way too soon, but her impact on all of us will remain for years to come and her memory and zest for life will never be forgotten. She was the type of woman that, once you met her, you were drawn to her spirit and contagious personality, and you instantly loved her.

Leigh Anne is survived by her father, Freeman Massey of Raleigh; mother Ida Cowan and stepfather, Tony of Raleigh; brother, Ashley Cowan and wife, Sara; nephew, Ethan; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and close friends who all loved her dearly.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Leigh Anne's life was held Friday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 6910 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh with Kevin Hinton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association at www.aarda@aarda.org, or by mailing to AARDA, 22100 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021.

