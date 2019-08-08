ROSEBORO — Lellon Holden McLemore, 91, of Roseboro, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2019 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. John Hobbs and the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Lellon was born on Oct. 4, 1927, daughter of the late Ephraim and Jennie Holden. One of seven children, she grew up in the Salemburg area of Sampson County and graduated valedictorian from Salemburg High School in 1944. While a student at Campbell College, she met and married the late Ernest A. McLemore and moved to Roseboro to become a vital part of his community and church. At the age of 19, Lellon became Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church's pianist and organist. For nearly 70 years, she gave of her musical talent at Sunday worship and Wednesday night services as well as innumerable weddings and funerals.

When she wasn't helping Ernest on the farm, Lellon was successful in her career at Hamilton Beach, which spanned almost 30 years until her retirement. After Ernest's death in 1992, Lellon and her best friend, Minnie Ruth Moore, spent their retirement years as active church members, supportive community volunteers and doting grandparents to their grandkids and Lellon's great-grandchild. After Minnie Ruth's passing in late 2018, Lellon relocated to her son, Keith's, house in Wake Forest, where she remained a cherished presence in their home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her parents; and siblings, Jack Kermit, Curtis Weldon, Croston, Ruby and Ephraim Lyndon. She is survived by her son, Keith McLemore (Lisa); grandson, Holden McLemore; granddaughter, Liana Sauls (Tyler); great-granddaughter, Layla Sauls; her sister, Obie Chestnut; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home.

Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1481 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the McLemore Family.