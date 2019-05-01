Lenwood "Shorty" Reynolds

CLINTON — Mr. Lenwood Arles "Shorty" Reynolds, 85, of 3025 High House Road, passed away peacefully at his home on May 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Piney Green Baptist Church, 6040 High House Road, Salemburg, with Pastor Donald Keith Carter and the Rev. Michael Brainerd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Born on July 19, 1933 in Sampson County, Shorty was the son to the late Clem and Lora Jackson Reynolds and widower to the love of his life, Vennie Simmons Reynolds, after being married for 58 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and farmer all his life. He was a retired manager for Brightleaf Tobacco Warehouse. He was a devoted member of Piney Green Baptist Church, singing in the church choir and raised his children in church alongside his wife. He was a kind-hearted, soft-spoken man, who didn't know a stranger and would help anyone in need. He had many friends and a loving family who will all miss him dearly.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory: three daughters, Genie Brainerd and husband, Chaplain Michael Brainerd of Beaufort, S.C.; Nina Fette and husband, Ralph of Robbinsville; Erica Keelen and husband, Allan of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son, Daryl Reynolds and wife, Mary of Flagler Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Lazetta Henderson and Georgia Fox, both of Clinton. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Ben, Jack & Rebecca Reynolds; Peter & Jacob Brainerd and Samantha Ward; and five great-grandchildren, Peter, Johanna, Leonidas, Judah and Scarlett.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Reynolds.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Piney Green Baptist Church; and other times at his home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piney Green Baptist Church, 6040 High House Road, Salemburg, N.C. 28385; or to the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Research Foundation by visiting www.merkelcell.org.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Reynolds family.