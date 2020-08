Leonard "Midget" Raynor

CLINTON — Mr. Leonard "Midget" Raynor, 70, of 147 Gordon Road, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at home.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Jeffery White officiating.

The burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at Worley Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com