CASTLE HAYNE — Leroy Strickland, 71, of 5304 Blue Clay Road, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.

Born in Sampson County in 1947 to the late Woodrow and Katie Strickland, Leroy spent his life serving his country. He spent six years in the Navy and departed with an Honorable Discharge. He retired from 22 years in the Naval Reserves and trained in the Navel System Command. Leroy also retired from more than 20 in the US Marines. In addition to his parents Leroy is also preceded in death by his wife, Debra Strickland; sister, Charlotte Strickland; and brothers, George M. Butler, Wadus Strickland and Albert Strickland.

A celebration of Leroy's eternal life will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Burchette officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors.

Leroy leaves to cherish his memories a son, Chance Strickland of Castle Hayne; daughter, Kala Strickland of Castle Hayne; siblings, Linda Rackley and husband Jay, Carol Burchette and husband Carey, Mable Butler, Gail Strickland, Allen Strickland and wife Arlene all of Clinton, Jerry Strickland of Bryson City, NC; sister-in-law, Betty Strickland of Burgaw; grandchildren, Isbelle Strickland, Jackson Strickland Holland, Dalton Strickland, Leovitious Strickland and husband Leo, Jessica Adalynn Serrano and William John Slays III.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.