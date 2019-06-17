Leslie Blackman Jr.

FAISON — Mr. Leslie Blackman Jr., 85, of 293 Junious Lucas Road, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born in 1933 in Wayne County, Mr. Blackman was the son of the late Leslie Blackman Sr. and Dora Johnson Blackman. He was a retired employee with Lundy Packing Company. He had a great love for all kinds of birds and was an avid gardener.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois Jennette Blackman; daughter, Martha Blackman-Hughes and husband, John of Apex; and four sisters, Dora Lee Tyndall and Annette Blackman, both of Faison, and Nellie Honeycutt and Mildred Best, both of Clinton.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Royal-Hall Funeral Home, and other times at his home.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Blackman family.