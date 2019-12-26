DUNN — Mr. Leslie Herring Jr., 84, of Easy Street, Dunn, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home.

His funeral service will be held noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at Smyrna OFWB Church, Dunn. The family will receive family and friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Officiating will be the Revs. Billy Nowell and Richard Whitman. Mr. Herring will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Left to cherish his memories are his children, Carolyn Capps and husband Donald, Dianne McConnell and husband Edward, Darlene Herring, and Jason Lee and wife Angela, all of Dunn, N.C.; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brothers, Louis M. Herring and wife Linda of Dunn and Lloyd Earl Herring of Benson. A sister-in-law, Rachel Herring of Four Oaks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie B. and Iola B. Herring; wife, Lois Mae Herring; and brother, Robert Sherrill Herring.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Smyrna OFWB Church, 11415 NC Hwy. 96 South, Dunn, N.C. 28334

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, North Carolina.