Lester Lee Barnes

CLINTON — Mr. Lester Lee Barnes, 89, of 805 Basstown Road, Clinton, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, NC surrounded by family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday Nov. 19, at Calvary Tabernacle PFW Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Johnson officiating.

Lester was born Sept. 6, 1931 in Sampson County, to the late James Columbus and Julie Holland Barnes. He was a member of Calvary Tabernacle PFW Baptist Church where he served as a lifetime Deacon.

Lester grew up on the family farm and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked at Beaunit Textiles for 20 years, during and after this time he farmed tobacco, row crops, sweet potatoes and livestock.

Lester was preceded in death by his brothers, James William Barnes, Robert Elger Barnes and son-in-law Samuel Butler Holden.

Lester is survived by his wife Madeline Fann Barnes of 68 years, daughters Rebecca Sue Holden, Gloria Daughtry and husband, Kent and son, Kent Barnes and wife, Vivian; grandchildren, Brett Knowles, Candace Mosteller, Dillon Barnes and Lynsey Barnes;great grandchildren, Holden Mosteller, Hudson Mosteller and Kace Knowles, and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be given to: Calvary Tabernacle PFW Baptist Church, 6570 High House Road, Salemburg, NC 28385