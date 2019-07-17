Lester "L.E." Williamson III

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lester "L.E." Williamson III, 64, husband of Jenny Williamson, passed away Friday July 12, 2019.

Born in Augusta, Ga., he was the son of the late Lester Edward and Olivia Thomas Williamson II. He spent his childhood and young adult life in Columbia, S.C., where he graduated from Dreher High School. He earned a BA in Physical Education from Mars Hill University, his Master of Divinity with Religious Studies from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and his Doctorate of Ministry in Marriage and Family Counseling from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

L.E. served as Youth Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Clinton, N.C., and at Kings Grant Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Va. In 1989, he and his family moved to Mauldin, S.C., where he served on staff at the First Baptist Church of Mauldin for 30 years. He served as the Minister to Students for 26 years and as the Senior Adult Pastor for four years.

L.E. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend to all. His love for people and his passion for missions were the backdrop for a ministry that served not only his local church family but the greater Mauldin Community. His youth trips to Garden City Beach Camp will be remembered by generations of students. He helped organize and create the Carolina Mission Team that served communities in need across the United States.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Lynn Williamson and Maria Anne Williamson; son, Lester Evan Williamson; and granddaughter, Olivia Lynn Williamson.

A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at First Baptist Church Mauldin. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the church. The family requests that you wear a mission trip, beach camp or youth group T-shirt with cargo shorts to the visitation and service.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Mauldin Mission Fund, 150 South Main St., Mauldin, S.C. 29662.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast.