Leticia Serrano
BENSON — Leticia Serrano, 68, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Wake Med in Raleigh, N.C.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at New Hope Alliance Church, 2642 Old Fairground Road, Angier, N.C.. Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Guadalupe in Newton Grove.
Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.