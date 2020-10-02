1/1
Lettie Hunter
Lettie Hunter

CLINTON — Lettie Hunter, 77, of 1355 Hunter Road, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Grandview Memorial Garden with the Rev. Penny Ziemer officiating. A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and another viewing will be held from 8-10 a.m. Friday, also at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Lettie, born in 1942 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Johnny Kelly Melvin and Mary Maude Cashwell. She was a member of Carr Memorial Christian Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Hunter.

Survivors include: children, Julie Hunter, Jeff Hunter (Michelle), Eric Hunter (Missy), and Steven Hunter (Shannon); sisters, Betty Fay Bryan (her twin) of Whiteville and Barbara Peterson and husband Clark of Wake Forest; brother, John David Melvin and wife Pearl of Burlington; grandchildren, Blake, Britni, Ty, Kyle, Cameron, Caroline and Carmen; and five great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
