Lil (Dee) Taylor

Autryville — Ms. Lil (Dee) Taylor, 72, of Autryville was called to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She was born to and preceded in death by her father and mother, Floyd and Olive Taylor of Salemburg and her brother, Tyson Taylor of Salemburg. She is survived by her son and daughter, Ronnie Holland of San Antonio, TX and Angela Holland of Salemburg; six grandchildren, Rhonda Williams of Roseboro, Michael Malpass of Lake Waccamaw, Mya and Connor Holland of San Antonio, TX, Brayden Williams of Roseboro, Michael Bryce Malpass of Lake Waccamaw; sisters, Magdalene Hairr of Salemburg and Otha McFadyen of Fayetteville.

Lil's love for her family, compassion for animals, and fascination with the beaches of North Carolina was greater than the depth of any ocean. Her ability to lighten up a room with a smile and her light hearted humor will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Saturday, July 18 from 2 until 4 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to longtime family friend, Sandy Barefoot and the wonderful staff at Sampson Regional Medical Center for the unwavering care they provided over the past few years.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro NC.