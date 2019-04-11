NEWTON GROVE — Lillie B. Barfield, 97, of Newton Grove passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Her funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove with visitation to follow. She will be laid to rest at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 14, in Hillside Cemetery, Newton Grove. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Louis Threatt.

She is survived by her daughter, Quenita R. Lee and husband Sherrill of Newton Grove; grandchildren, Querranda Royster-Herring and husband Billy of Fayetteville, Rue Lee-Holmes and husband Edward of Clinton, Ina Juonita Lee of Newton Grove; and great-grandson Weldon Lee Royster of Newton Grove.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Rufus Royster and James Barfield Jr.; her parents, Willie and Mollie Mitchner; three sisters and one brother.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Healthcare Hospice, 109 West Main St. #A, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

