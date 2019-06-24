Lillie Jane Cain

GARLAND — Mrs. Lillie Jane Cain, 79, of 15704 U.S. Hwy 701 N., died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Cypress Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Richard Smith and Mr. Dale Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Cain is survived by her husband, Mr. William R. "Toot" Cain; two sisters, Gladys Johnson of Garland and Joette Pate and husband Wayne Pate of Garland.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:50 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the church fellowship hall before the service.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.