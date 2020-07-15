1/
Lillie LaWanda Grantham
1955 - 2020
CLINTON — Miss Lillie LaWanda Grantham, 65, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with Reverend Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton.

Miss Grantham was born June 17, 1955 in Sampson County to the late Ottis and Arzilphia Naylor Grantham. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Bales. She worked as a secretary with Parks and Recreation.

She is survived by two sisters, Diane Jackson of Fayetteville, and Mary Love Tyndall of New Bern; special nephew, William Grantham of Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held from 3 until 3:50 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
