Lillie Spell

Mrs. Lillie Lee Sessoms Spell, 89, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at The Gardens of Roseboro.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on Dec. 23, 1929 in Sampson County, Lillie was the daughter of the late Daniel Webster and Mary Elizabeth Jones Sessoms and the widow of Wilbert Archie Spell. She was a retired bookkeeper for her husband's business and loved vegetable gardening while she was able. Her friends and neighbors called her Ladybug and she was loved by her friends at the Gardens of Roseboro, especially her roommate and best friend, Mrs. Jessie. Mrs. Lillie always had a smile on her face and was such a precious little woman. She will definitely be missed.

Lillie is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Blinson of Clinton and her two sons, Wilbert Earl Spell and wife, Lucy of Youngsville and Tony Lee Spell and wife, Sandy of Clinton. She was also "Ma-Ma" to five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Alphin.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m., and other times at her daughter's home located at 100 Vista Drive, Clinton.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of The Gardens of Roseboro for their compassion and kindness shown to Mrs. Lillie over these last few years of her life.

